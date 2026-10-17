About Carnell Knowledge

Less reading, plenty to think about.

I’ve written hundreds of long-form essays over at mrchrisarnell.com. Here, I take three or four related essays, boil them down into something you can read more quickly, and tie them to what’s happening today.

Less reading, plenty to think about.

And if you want to dig deeper, the original essays are always there, and they’re always free.

Why Carnell Knowledge?

After years of writing about politics, history, race, immigration, government corruption, and American culture, I’ve noticed how often we’re having the same arguments over and over again.

Sometimes it’s a different politician pushing an old idea. Sometimes it’s a new scandal that looks suspiciously like one from twenty years ago. And sometimes we’re watching history repeat itself while half the country insists nothing like this has ever happened before.

It’s amazing what you can get away with when nobody remembers what happened last Tuesday.

I’ve already spent thousands of hours researching these subjects. Why should you have to?

Carnell Knowledge gives you the condensed version of that research, along with whatever new developments help explain what’s happening today. I’ll include the important facts, historical context, and links to the original investigations so you can decide how far down the rabbit hole you want to go.

And I’ll do my best to make it interesting. Nobody should need three cups of coffee to get through an article.

Free Means Free

Everything here is free to read, just like my original essays at mrchrisarnell.com.

Paid subscriptions are available for anyone who wants to help support the research and writing, but they’re entirely optional. I believe people should have access to information regardless of what they can afford.

If you enjoy what you read, subscribe and share it. If you disagree, tell me why. A good argument is always welcome.

Welcome to Carnell Knowledge.

Brain not to scale.

Christopher Arnell