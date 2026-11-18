In 2012, Free Market America released a video built around a disturbing premise: If your objective were to make America fail, how would you go about it?

Start with energy. Make production more expensive. Smother industry with regulations and litigation. Teach children to distrust free enterprise and the prosperity it created. Convince Americans that surrendering more control to government is somehow progress.

Four minutes and thirty-nine seconds. Fourteen years old.

Watch it and ask yourself, what’s changed?

I referenced this video in my new essay, The Thin Red, White, and Blue Line, because the stakes go far beyond energy policy or economics. America remains a major obstacle to authoritarian ambitions around the world. Weakening the institutions and industries that sustain her power has consequences far beyond our borders.

Read the full essay:



https://mrchrisarnell.com/p/the-thin-red-white-and-blue-line



Original video: Free Market America, 2012. Written and narrated by Ryan Houck.