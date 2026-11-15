What if stealing an election didn’t require fraudulent ballots, illegal voters, or corrupt poll workers? What if the people manipulating the results never had to set foot inside a polling place?

In this explosive presentation, Joe Oltmann examines the connections between Venezuelan election technology, Smartmatic, Dominion, and the engineers who developed and maintained electronic voting systems.

Through technical documents, corporate histories, and sworn testimony, Oltmann lays out allegations involving remote access, software capable of altering vote totals, and individuals who allegedly possessed the knowledge and access to compromise election results.

The technology and historical connections are documented. Whether they were exploited to manipulate American elections is the explosive allegation at the center of this investigation.

If the machines counting our votes can be manipulated, then the most important question isn’t who voted. It’s who controlled the count.

Watch the presentation. Examine the allegations. And ask yourself whether America’s election systems are subjected to the independent scrutiny they deserve.

Original presentation: Joe Oltmann | Untamed | Special Election Integrity Update

Runtime: Approximately 1 hour, 40 minutes. Opening dead air removed.