In 2011, Bill Whittle took the popular “tax the rich” argument to its logical conclusion. What if we confiscated the profits of America’s largest corporations, took the fortunes of its billionaires, and seized the earnings of its highest-income citizens? How long could we actually fund the federal government?

The numbers in this video are more than 15 years old, but the economic lesson is timeless. Government spending cannot be sustained indefinitely by confiscating someone else’s wealth.

Politicians have spent another 15 years selling Americans the idea that someone else can pay for everything.

Before you buy what they’re selling, spend nine minutes watching Bill Whittle do the math.

Originally published March 31, 2011. All credit to Bill Whittle and Iowahawk, whose research formed the basis of this presentation.

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