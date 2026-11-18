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IF I WANTED AMERICA TO FAIL
Fourteen years ago, someone asked a question Americans ought to be asking again.
Nov 18
•
Christopher Arnell
7
6
4:38
THIS IS HOW THEY STEAL ELECTIONS
From Venezuela to America: The software, the engineers, and the technology that could put election results in someone else's hands.
Nov 15
•
Christopher Arnell
15
2
9
1:40:12
Is the Democrat Party the Party of Fraud?
When taxpayers lose millions to fraud, why do the politicians responsible for overseeing the money keep escaping accountability?
Nov 2
•
Christopher Arnell
1
1
October 2026
The Protest Machine: There’s Big Money in Being Angry
The protesters go home. The professionals keep getting paid.
Oct 18
•
Christopher Arnell
2
5
Welcome to Carnell Knowledge
Less Reading, Plenty to Think About.
Oct 17
•
Christopher Arnell
© 2026 Christopher Arnell
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